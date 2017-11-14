Proposed Highway 400 Upgrades Available For Your Viewing And Input

The Ministry of Transportation looking for your input on a number of proposed upgrades to Highway 400 between Highways 89 and 11. The upgrades include widening the 400 to five lanes in each direction – one being a High Occupancy Lane each way – installation of noise barriers and improvments to interchanges along the way. We’ve spoken before about an innovative ‘diverging diamond’ interchange at Mapleview Drive. You can look over the plans at Barrie City Hall and the Town Hall in Innisfil, as well as the main Barrie library (downtown) and the Innisfil Library in Churchill, until December 8. there’s no timeline for the projects. Click here for more inf0rmation on the proposals.