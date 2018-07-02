Promenade Days: Sponsored by Rock 95 Days 3

Head to Downtown Barrie this Canada Day long weekend! Experience the longest running event and largest Canada Day celebration in the region. To locals and tourists alike, Promenade Days promise 3 days of exciting fun and entertainment for the entire family.

Come down and experience Downtown Barrie in a traffic-free pedestrian-only environment. Locally owned shops, restaurants, and patios work together to create a street market atmosphere that’s fun, exciting, engaging and full of energy.