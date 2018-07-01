Promenade Days Sponsored: by Rock 95Day 2
Head to Downtown Barrie this Canada Day long weekend! Experience the longest running event and largest Canada Day celebration in the region. To locals and tourists alike, Promenade Days promise 3 days of exciting fun and entertainment for the entire family.
Come down and experience Downtown Barrie in a traffic-free pedestrian-only environment. Locally owned shops, restaurants, and patios work together to create a street market atmosphere that’s fun, exciting, engaging and full of energy.
Vendor Hours
Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Monday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
(Some vendors may be open later.)
To see a complete schedule of events click here