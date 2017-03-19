PROM FAIRY GODMOTHERS RETURN TO HELP SIMCOE COUNTY GRADS

Local Barrie-based Non-Profit Organization, The Prom Blitz

Project, will be running their Prom Gown Boutique and Prom Dress Giveaways during March

Break week starting Thursday, March 16th and ending Sunday, March 19th. Operational

during mall hours at the Kozlov Centre (located at Bayfield & Cundles) in Barrie.

Since its initial launch in 2005, the Prom Blitz Project provides grade 12 graduates across Simcoe County

who’ve overcome adversity to even graduate and who cannot afford the cost of a prom gown, to walk

away with a free prom gown of their dreams. This is the perfect prom dress “shopping” experience,

giving local high school women girls a chance to celebrate their accomplishments with their peers.

A past recipient says that she remembers her prom as a highlight in her teenage life. “I went to my high

school prom and had a blast. I felt truly beautiful”.

“It’s unrealistic to expect to feel that way all the time, but if there is ever one time to feel perfect, it’s

prom. Prom is such a big deal; you can’t understand it unless you experience it! I believe every girl in

grade twelve should be able to attend her prom, looking beautiful, and feel proud. I’m grateful to Prom

Blitz for giving me that opportunity or else I wouldn’t have gone.”

The four day event will feature more than 700 prom dresses ranging from sizes 0-24. All of the dresses

have been donated to the non-profit organization throughout the year by various retail shops, designers

and individuals across the country. The event is free and open to the public but appointments must be

pre-booked online in advance.

High school students must present their student ID or proof of high school registration to enter the event

and receive their free dress and accessory.

To date, Prom Blitz Project has given away nearly 1500 prom gowns to appreciative and excited young

ladies in our area.