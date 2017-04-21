Project Raphael Nets Over 100 Child Prostitution Arrests

Over a hundred arrests in connection to a child prostitution ring out of York Region. Police today handed out details of this investigation, Project Raphael, as one hundred and four men are accused of paying to have sex with children while really negotiating prices with police after investigators placed fake online ads soliciting johns. Of those charged, many were from York Region or the GTA, some were from out of province. The men charged in this investigation range in ages from 18 to 71 years old. Police say this investigation began when officers tried to identify one underage sex trade worker to send home for Christmas, but discovered 31 victims. The average age of these victims was fourteen.