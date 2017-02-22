Project: Get Me On Letterkenny
The Journey Begins....
It’s no secret that I love the CraveTV smash hit Letterkenny. I mean, who doesn’t?
What I didn’t know until sort of recently is how badly I want to be on the show!
The ultimate dream would be to get a speaking role. THAT would be THE ACTUAL BEST.
The next best thing: be an extra.
Now, I’m FAIRLY new to acting. I was once in a music video…and had a speaking role in a Rock 95 Birthday Bash commercial (bottom om the page).
So I thought I’d do a little research into what it takes to be an actor.
The first thing I found is that other than acting chops you need professional headshots…
“Okay, I can do that.” I thought.
From there, I looked into a few of the cast members’ headshots and discovered Dylan Playfair’s (Reilly on the show).
And then, with the help of a few friends…decided to pay homage to that beauty pic.
Here’s what I came up with.
Photo cred: Hinda Koza-Culp.
Since having this taken I’ve reached out to a casting agent for the show and sent her my headshot, contact info, etc.
I’m currently awaiting a reply. Wish me luck! … and stay tuned for updates…
Oh…and here’s the Rock95 Birthday Bash Commercial I mentioned earlier.