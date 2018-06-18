Listen Live

Project Chestermere Nets Forty-Five Child Exploitation Related Charges

Peterborough-Area Sting Results In Eleven Arrests

By News

Eleven men have been arrested, with 45 criminal charges among them, after a two week investigation deemed Project Chestermere. It was a Durham Regional Police Service effort that landed these charges, after a 14-day undercover project targeted “johns” in Peterborough and Durham Region, looking for sex with 16-year-olds. Among the 45 charges laid are Sexual Exploitation, Luring a Child, and Cocaine Trafficking. The DRPS asks anyone who may be involved in the sex trade, or knows someone who is, to come forward.

Related posts

Firefighters Taking Special Consideration to Beat The Heat and a Fire At The Same Time

UPDATE: Man Wanted On Canada Wide Arrest Warrant Cuffed In Downtown Barrie

Barrie Woman’s Injuries More Severe Than First Thought

Barrie Man Charged In Magnetawan-Area Hit and Run

City Kicking off Larviciding Program Across Barrie

The Rap Sheet

Missing: Barrie Teen Who May Be As Far As Sudbury

Canada’s Very Real Child Poverty Problem

First Pay-What-You-Can Grocery Store Opens In Toronto