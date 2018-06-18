Project Chestermere Nets Forty-Five Child Exploitation Related Charges

Eleven men have been arrested, with 45 criminal charges among them, after a two week investigation deemed Project Chestermere. It was a Durham Regional Police Service effort that landed these charges, after a 14-day undercover project targeted “johns” in Peterborough and Durham Region, looking for sex with 16-year-olds. Among the 45 charges laid are Sexual Exploitation, Luring a Child, and Cocaine Trafficking. The DRPS asks anyone who may be involved in the sex trade, or knows someone who is, to come forward.