Production On Queen Biopic Halted Amid Director's 'Unexpected Unavailability'

Bryan Singer Did Not Return To Set After American Thanksgiving

By Entertainment

FOX has paused production on its Queen biopic titled Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek as frontman Freddie Mercury after the film’s director, Bryan Singer, failed to return to the set following American Thanksgiving weekend. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Singer’s vanishing act has forced producers to consider replacing him.

“Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer,” read an official statement from FOX.

In a statement to the BBC, representatives for Singer said his absence is due to “a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family.” It’s worth noting that sources told THR that Singer’s been difficult to work with on the production, and routinely showed up late.

Singer also infamously pulled a disappearing act on previous films he’s directed, including X-Men: Apocalypse and Superman Returns.

