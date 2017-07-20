Prime Minister Trudeau Ready For Zach To Make Tracks

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got a rockstar welcome at East Bayfield Arena this morning. The PM was in town to help mark the one year anniversary of his government’s Canada child benefit plan and talk local issues with Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman during his visit to Barrie. But what we wanted to know is, is Trudeau ready for Zach Makes Tracks to visit to Ottawa

Young Zach will head out next month from Barrie to Ottawa, in the hopes of meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau to discuss mental health issues. Trudeau says he’s floored by not only Zach’s, but many young Canadians’ engagement on this issue.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Mayor Lehman took the time to discuss in a private meeting some issues facing Barrie, including the city’s affordable housing crisis.