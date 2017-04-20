Preview For new Documentary “American Epic” Features Elton John And Jack White

A new documentary series entitled American Epic will premiere on PBS in May. The series will be divided into three parts, and will explore the American music industry in the twenties. The docu focuses closely on an event that took place in which record companies took the first electrical recording device with them on a tour of America on a quest for new talent.

The preview for American Epic stars Jack White and Elton John. Other artists that will be featured in the film include Beck, Willie Nelson, and Alabama Shakes. American Epic will air on May 16, 23, and 30, while a movie called The American Epic Sessions will premiere on June 6. Watch the preview for American Epic below.