President Trump pulls a golf no-no

It is a common mistake when one first starts picking up golf. The novelty of driving the golf cart is too strong and new golfers will want to drive it everywhere, including the green. But all seasoned golfers know that one of the cardinal sins of golf is driving a golf cart onto the green. That didn’t stop U.S. President Donald Trump from doing it over the weekend.

What the hell, Trump? You don’t drive the cart on the green, even if they are yours! https://t.co/gAWc7V3lUF pic.twitter.com/gBuruCzjIs — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) June 22, 2017

Now, the Bedminster, New Jersey golf course where the President committed this crime is the Trump National Golf Club, but nonetheless, the consensus around the President’s actions have been split.

And ON the golf course he OWNS. — Shane GrandANac (@shanegrandanac) June 23, 2017

CC Image Courtesy of Marc Nozell via Flickr