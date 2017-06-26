Listen Live

President Trump pulls a golf no-no

I'm sure you've yelled at friends about this.

It is a common mistake when one first starts picking up golf. The novelty of driving the golf cart is too strong and new golfers will want to drive it everywhere, including the green. But all seasoned golfers know that one of the cardinal sins of golf is driving a golf cart onto the green. That didn’t stop U.S. President Donald Trump from doing it over the weekend.

Now, the Bedminster, New Jersey golf course where the President committed this crime is the Trump National Golf Club, but nonetheless, the consensus around the President’s actions have been split.

