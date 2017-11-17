Prepare For The Robot Apocalypse By Watching This Humanoid Perform A Backflip

There’s not much to say other than when the robots eventually come for us we’re doomed. ATLAS, a humanoid robot from Boston Dynamics, is out here performing backflips with ease.

Check it out for yourself.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to Wired, this is something that humanoids shouldn’t be able to do. This is some Maximum Overdrive stuff…

“To be clear: Humanoids aren’t supposed to be able to do this,” Wired’s Matt Simon writes. “It’s extremely difficult to make a bipedal robot that can move effectively, much less kick off a tumbling routine. The beauty of four-legged robots is that they balance easily, both at rest and as they’re moving, but bipeds like Atlas have to balance a bulky upper body on just two legs.”

So who’s ready for the robot apocalypse?