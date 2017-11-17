Listen Live

Prepare For The Robot Apocalypse By Watching This Humanoid Perform A Backflip

There’s not much to say other than when the robots eventually come for us we’re doomed. ATLAS, a humanoid robot from Boston Dynamics, is out here performing backflips with ease.

Check it out for yourself.

According to Wired, this is something that humanoids shouldn’t be able to do. This is some Maximum Overdrive stuff…

“To be clear: Humanoids aren’t supposed to be able to do this,” Wired’s Matt Simon writes. “It’s extremely difficult to make a bipedal robot that can move effectively, much less kick off a tumbling routine. The beauty of four-legged robots is that they balance easily, both at rest and as they’re moving, but bipeds like Atlas have to balance a bulky upper body on just two legs.”

So who’s ready for the robot apocalypse?

