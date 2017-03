March 6th 2017 5pm – 8pm

Orillia

Precious Paw Rescue will be at Boston Pizza in Orillia on Monday, March 6th 2017

for a “Celebrity Server Night”! Make your reservation today to support Precious Paws and 10% of your entire bill (excluding alcohol) will be donated back to us! we will have volunteers helping to serve food and sell raffle tickets, we’ll even have a couple door prizes!

Invite the whole family to enjoy some delicious BP food and support Precious Paws!