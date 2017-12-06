Pratt Homes Wants Naming Rights To Former Mady Centre…Sort of

Pratt Homes is among those in the running to take over sponsorship of the former Mady Centre in downtown Barrie. However, if it’s successful it would not be the Pratt name that adorns the entertainment complex. Instead, it would hold a contest to rename the theatre. “The downtown theatre is a pillar in the arts community and deserves to have its own identity beyond corporate sponsorship.” said Karen Hansen, owner of Pratt Homes. If Pratt gets the nod at Monday’s City Council meeting the Rename This Barrie Theatre contest would open Tuesday. Submissions would be collected for a month then shortlisted by Pratt and the City of Barrie before being put to a vote by the public. “The reason for creating a short list is to ensure the downtown theatre is given a name that suits its purpose and dignifies the excellence it offers our city.” said Pratt Homes Marketing Director Todd Palmer.

banner image via @cityofbarrie