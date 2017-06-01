Listen Live

Powerful Opioid Found At Home In Barrie

Many times more potent than Fentanyl and Morphine

By News

A drug, 100 times more powerful than Fentanyl and 10-thousand times more potent than Morphine, has been found at a home on Shanty Bay Road. Tests on a vile of white powder confiscated in March confirm it is Carfentanil – a drug often used to tranquilize large animals. It was found as Barrie Police the death of a 26 year old man at the home. They are awaiting the results of toxicology tests to determine a cause of death. Carfentanil has been mixed with recreational drugs. You can’t see it, smell it or taste it. As little as two milligrams can be fatal.

