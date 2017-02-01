Power Stream Becomes Alectra
New company hopes to reduce rates, improve service
A new era begins today for PowerStream and its customers. It’s now known as Alectra after merging with Enersource and Horizon Utilities, creating one of the largest municipally-owned power companies in Canada serving more than one million homes and businesses. Alectra CEO Brian Bentz outlines some of the changes customers can expect…
The merger should also mean better system reliability and more robust emergency response in storms and other inclement weather.