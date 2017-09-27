A planned power shutdown at RVH should not affect any patients. Special equipment installation requires a shutdown in the new part of the building, in the still under construction Advanced Cardiac Care Centre. So we called up Peter Osgood, the hospital’s head of planning and redevelopment to say… so you’re pulling the plug?

He goes on to describe the work being done.

Osgood adds there are extra staff in place, just in case.

The shutdown is expected to begin at 9:00 tonight, and should last six to eight hours.