Pot For Pain May Not Be Effective – Study

Questions are being raised about the effectiveness medical marijuana has in treating such things as pain and PTSD. Researchers in the US – looking over 27 studies on the matter – found insufficient evidence to suggest pot was helpful to pain sufferers, with the exception of those with neuropathic or nerve pain. In the case of PTSD, they found a study of veterans showed a small but significant worsening of symptoms among those who used marijuana. Click here for more on this story.

