Pot Could Be Legal By Canada Day 2018

The federal government is looking to legalize marijuana by July 1 of next year. CBC reports the Liberal caucus was briefed on the plan at the weekend. It says the feds would be in charge of making sure the supply is safe and secure, and would licence producers. The provinces would decide how it is distributed and sold and set the age for buying it (Ottawa establishing a minimum age of 18). Those growing their own would be limited to four plants per household. Click here for more on this story.

photo – Breanna Daugherty via Flickr