Listen Live

Pot Could Be Legal By Canada Day 2018

Announcement expected week of April 10

By News

The federal government is looking to legalize marijuana by July 1 of next year. CBC reports the Liberal caucus was briefed on the plan at the weekend. It says the feds would be in charge of making sure the supply is safe and secure, and would licence producers. The provinces would decide how it is distributed and sold and set the age for buying it (Ottawa establishing a minimum age of 18). Those growing their own would be limited to four plants per household. Click here for more on this story.

photo – Breanna Daugherty via Flickr

Related posts

Firearms Injure A Child Or Youth Almost Every Day In Ontario – Study

You Can’t Get There From Here…For Now

MISSING: Washago Teen

Earth Hour Savings

Call For Mandatory Use Of Flotation Suits For Sledders On Ice

Natural Gas Rates Rising Next Month

Disney CEO Drops Huge Details Surrounding Upcoming Han Solo Movie And ‘The Last Jedi’

UPDATE: B&E Suspect Arrested In No Time

Witness Helps Collar Hit and Run Suspect Near Cookstown