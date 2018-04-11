Possible Ice Storm This Weekend; Will You Be Ready?
An emergency kit could be your best friend
You might want to ensure your 72-hour emergency kit is in order. Nothing is for sure, but Environment Canada is keeping a close eye on a slow-moving system that could bring ice storms to parts of southern Ontario Saturday and Sunday. Not clear where they might hit if they materialize.Since these kinds of storms have been known to bring down power lines and result in lengthy power outages it’s best to be ready…just in case.
We’ll be keeping an eye on the storm potential. Listen for updates, follow us on Twitter @rock95news and check our Storm Watch page for updates.
In the meantime, the following is from the County of Simcoe emergency preparedness page
Emergency Survival Kit Checklist
- Flashlight and batteries
- Radio and batteries/crank powered radio
- First-aid kit
- Candles and waterproof matches/lighter
- Extra car and house keys
- Cash in the form of small bills and coins
- Copies of important papers for each member of your family e.g. passport and birth certificate
- Canned foods, energy bars, dried foods (consume and replace at least once per year)
- Bottled water — 2L/person/day for drinking and an additional 2L/person/day for food preparation and hygiene (replace at least once per year)
- Manual can opener, bottle opener
- Cutlery
- Cooking pot
- Disposable cups and plates
- Garbage bags and smaller resealable bags
- Clothing and footwear, one change/person
- Blankets or sleeping bags
- Toilet paper and other personal items
- Alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Non-latex gloves, dust masks
- Medications (one week supply)
- Backpack/duffel bag
- Whistle
- Basic tools — hammer, pliers, wrench, screwdrivers, etc.
- Small fuel-driven stove and fuel
- Playing cards, games
- Include any additional supplies to suit the needs of your family members. Remember, the supplies must last for a minimum of 72 hours
You may be on the road when an emergency occurs. Carry an emergency kit in your vehicle.
Basic Car Kit
- Ice scraper and snow brush
- Windshield washer fluid/antifreeze
- Booster cables
- Flashlight
- Water and food (e.g. energy bars)
- Matches and a candle in a deep can or holder
- Extra clothing: hat, gloves, boots
- Emergency blankets
- First-aid kit
- Shovel
- Multi-tool
- Roadmap
- Cell phone charger
- Car Kit – Extra Items
- Sand, salt or kitty litter
- Traction mats
- Tow chain
- Cloth or roll of paper towels
- A warning light or road flares
- Axe or hatchet
- Fire extinguisher