Possible Ice Storm This Weekend; Will You Be Ready?

You might want to ensure your 72-hour emergency kit is in order. Nothing is for sure, but Environment Canada is keeping a close eye on a slow-moving system that could bring ice storms to parts of southern Ontario Saturday and Sunday. Not clear where they might hit if they materialize.Since these kinds of storms have been known to bring down power lines and result in lengthy power outages it’s best to be ready…just in case.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the storm potential. Listen for updates, follow us on Twitter @rock95news and check our Storm Watch page for updates.

In the meantime, the following is from the County of Simcoe emergency preparedness page

Emergency Survival Kit Checklist

Flashlight and batteries

Radio and batteries/crank powered radio

First-aid kit

Candles and waterproof matches/lighter

Extra car and house keys

Cash in the form of small bills and coins

Copies of important papers for each member of your family e.g. passport and birth certificate

Canned foods, energy bars, dried foods (consume and replace at least once per year)

Bottled water — 2L/person/day for drinking and an additional 2L/person/day for food preparation and hygiene (replace at least once per year)

Manual can opener, bottle opener

Cutlery

Cooking pot

Disposable cups and plates

Garbage bags and smaller resealable bags

Clothing and footwear, one change/person

Blankets or sleeping bags

Toilet paper and other personal items

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Non-latex gloves, dust masks

Medications (one week supply)

Backpack/duffel bag

Whistle

Basic tools — hammer, pliers, wrench, screwdrivers, etc.

Small fuel-driven stove and fuel

Playing cards, games

Include any additional supplies to suit the needs of your family members. Remember, the supplies must last for a minimum of 72 hours

You may be on the road when an emergency occurs. Carry an emergency kit in your vehicle.

Basic Car Kit