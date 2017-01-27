POSITIVE THINGS THAT ARE TAKING PLACE IN THE WORLD RIGHT NOW

Feeling blue after a down year in 2016? Read on …

✓ Birth rates are expected to stabilize and world population is predicted to level out at 10 billion.

✓ The world actually has a lot more oil than thought, giving us more time to wean ourselves off it.

✓ Worldwide poverty rates have declined rapidly.

✓ More children than ever have access to education thanks to the rapid spread of the Internet.

✓ Thanks to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, polio has nearly been eradicated.

✓ Burma recently had its first democratically elected prime minister in more than 50 years.

✓ In 1850 only 10% of people could read. Today 84% can read.

✓ The Netherlands has closed some prisons as they don’t have enough prisoners to lock up.

✓ In 2000 there were over 800,000 deaths due to malaria. By 2015 that number was halved.

✓ Child mortality rates are lower than they have ever been in human history.

✓ Violent crime is down all over the world.

✓ The ozone layer is actually starting to repair itself.