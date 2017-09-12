‘Positive’ Hiring Climate Expected In Barrie In 4th Quarter

Looking for work? A ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey finds 13 per cent of Barrie employers plan to hire in the October to December period. Eighty per cent will be maintaining their current staff levels. “With seasonal variations removed from the data, Barrie’s fourth quarter Net Employment Outlook of 11 per cent is a one percentage point decrease when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Tara Benson of Manpower’s Barrie office. “It is also an increase of one percentage point from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a steady hiring pace for the upcoming months.”