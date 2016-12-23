Port Carling Woman Makes A Difference

Talked a lot a couple of weeks back about the food bank diet Rock 95 News Director Dan Blakeley, some other local media and politicans were on – how it lacked in nutrition and variety. We’ve since heard since of a woman in Port Carling – Susan Nairn – who manages the Shamrock Lodge and goes out of her way to ensure those depending on the local food bank get a decent meal once in awhile. She spoke with Dan about the crockpot meals she – and others – prepare…

Click here to go to Susan’s Go Fund me account Dollars for Dinners.