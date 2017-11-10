Poppy Box Stolen From Barrie Coffee Shop

A poppy donation box has been stolen, just before Remembrance Day. Barrie Police say a vehicle carrying four people pulled up to a Tim Horton’s shop on Essa Road around 3:00 Friday morning, while only two men went inside. The pair are seen on security camera milling around the restaurant before police say one of them grabbed the box then ran out.

Description Suspect #1:

Male, black

Early 20’s

Black hair

Wearing a purple Toronto Raptors hat, 3/4 zip purple, white & black Toronto Raptors jacket, light coloured hoodie and dark pants

Description Suspect #2:

Male, described as Middle Eastern decent

Early 20’s

Brown hair, unshaven with goatee

Wearing a black touque, black winter jacket with fur around the hood and white shoes

Police are continuing their investigation at this time and wish for anyone who may have information to please contact PC A Tombs of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2794 or email at atombs@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com