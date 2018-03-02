Pool Safety Programs Reap Rewards In Bradford

Yahoos and huzzahs for staff at the Bradford Lions Aquatic Centre (BWG Leisure Centre) on winning a fifth straight Darnell Challenge Cup. The award is given annually by the Ontario branch of the Lifesaving Society in recognition of the drowning prevention commitment of its members. Staff at the centre organize many fundraising and water safety events over the course of a year, among them:

April Pools Day

Movies in the Park

Summer Olympics

Sponsor Your Instructor

Rubber Ducks

Aquatic Bracelets Contest

“We are extremely proud of our staff, programs and facilities at the BWG Leisure Centre,” said Director of Community Services, Terry Foran. “This win is indicative of a high level of dedication to ensuring water safety for all residents. In addition to congratulating staff on this achievement, I have to thank members of the community who came out to these events and donated money. Because of you, more than $3,000 was raised in 2017 for drowning prevention.

banner image via Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury