Politics for Women: A Beginners Guide

For most of us, politics is a mysterious beast. We know how to vote, but what about getting involved or maybe running for office some day?

There is a workshop happening this weekend that will help answer any questions you may have. It’s at Liberty North this Sunday from 11:30 AM to 4:00 PM. There will be workshops on running for office, volunteering for a campaign, and what a typical day in the life of a female politician looks like.

Tickets are just $20 and you can get them here.