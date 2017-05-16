Police Week Activities

BARRIE POLICE

Monday and Tuesday

Meet n Greet and displays at Georgian Mall, 9am – 9pm – Constable Nicole Rodgers…

Wednesday

Marine and Command Centre Display at Spirit Catcher, 3pm – 7pm – Constable Nicole Rodgers…

Thursday

Home Safe Waterfront Walk/Run to raise funds for the Alzheimers Society and Autism Ontario and to raise awareeness of the Vulnerable Persons Registry, 6pm – Constable Sarah Bamford…

Friday

Bike Safety Rodeo at East Bayfield Community Centre 10am-12:30pm – Constables Rodgers and Bamford…

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

Focus will be on Community Partnerships and Road Safety – crackdown on “Fatal Four” – Constable Rich Williamson…

MIDLAND

“Working Together for Safer Communities”

As part of Police Week 2017, Community Service Officer Constable Chris Paul would like to invite you to come join him at a Midland Police “open cruiser.” Constable Paul will be available for Midland residents interested in learning about policing as a career. A great opportunity for those with questions about recruitment and general inquiries about the job. Also a great opportunity for Midland Youth to try on a police duty belt and vest then take a photo with a Midland Police Cruiser. All ages and family friendly.

No appointment necessary, drop by on Thursday May 18th between 4pm and 7pm.

OPP

Nottawasaga

“Working Together for Safer Communities”

Everyone invited to discover the many ways our police personnel work to keep our communities safe. In recognition of Police Week, the Community Safety Unit will be out in our communities engaging with members of the public, encouraging drivers to “Lock it or Lose it!” They will be encouraging drivers to take simple precautions such as locking their vehicles to help prevent crime and victimization. Members of the Nottawasaga OPP Traffic Unit and members of the OPP Central Region Traffic Unit will be conducting a commercial motor vehicle enforcement campaign within the Townships of Essa, New Tecumseth and Adjala-Tosorontio throughout the week, which will lead into the Victory Day Weekend. The goal of this campaign is to inspect commercial motor vehicles to ensure safety and regulatory compliance. The Nottawasaga OPP also welcomes the community to drop by the local libraries for story time. Members from the Community Safety Unit will be located at the local libraries reading a few short stories to preschool aged children. Please drop in and join:

Alliston Public Library

• Monday, May 15, 2017 at 10:00 am

Tottenham Public Library

• Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 10:00 am

Beeton Public Library

• Friday, May 19, 2017 at 10:00 am