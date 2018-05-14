Listen Live

Police Week Activities

Informal way to get to know police better

By News

Barrie Police

  • Monday, May 14, 5th Annual Barrie Police Home Safe 5KM Run/Walk Time: 5:00 p.m. On-site registration & t-shirt pick up begin. Click here for details.  Location: Heritage Park, Lakeshore, Barrie
  • Tuesday, May 15, Police Vehicle and Equipment Display  Time: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Location: Georgian Mall – 509 Bayfield Street, Barrie
  • Wednesday, May 16, Police Vehicle and Specialty Unit Display Time: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.  Location: Georgian Mall -509 Bayfield Street, Barrie
    Vehicle and Equipment Display 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
    Uniform Recruitment Unit – 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
    Tactical Support Unit Demo – 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 17, All Star Barrie Ball Hockey Game – Kids vs Cops ** For youths registered with the Barrie Ball Hockey Club ** Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.   Location: Barrie Ball Hockey Club – 125 Ferndale Drive, Barrie. Contact: (705) 721-0198
  • Friday, May 18, Barrie Police take Police Week to Social Media  Time: All day Location: City of Barrie Barrie

South Simcoe Police

  • Saturday, May 12, South Division, Bradford 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
    North Divison, Innisfil 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
  • Social media campaign all week long with officers and community partners telling their stories

Ontario Provincial Police

  • Officers with the OPP are assisting students with Guthrie Public School in a fundraising bike ride from 9am to 11am Tuesday, in support of the Canadian Cancer Society

