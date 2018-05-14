Police Week Activities
Barrie Police
- Monday, May 14, 5th Annual Barrie Police Home Safe 5KM Run/Walk Time: 5:00 p.m. On-site registration & t-shirt pick up begin. Click here for details. Location: Heritage Park, Lakeshore, Barrie
- Tuesday, May 15, Police Vehicle and Equipment Display Time: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Location: Georgian Mall – 509 Bayfield Street, Barrie
- Wednesday, May 16, Police Vehicle and Specialty Unit Display Time: 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Location: Georgian Mall -509 Bayfield Street, Barrie
- Thursday, May 17, All Star Barrie Ball Hockey Game – Kids vs Cops ** For youths registered with the Barrie Ball Hockey Club ** Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Location: Barrie Ball Hockey Club – 125 Ferndale Drive, Barrie. Contact: (705) 721-0198
- Friday, May 18, Barrie Police take Police Week to Social Media Time: All day Location: City of Barrie Barrie
South Simcoe Police
- Saturday, May 12, South Division, Bradford 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
North Divison, Innisfil 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
- Social media campaign all week long with officers and community partners telling their stories
Ontario Provincial Police
- Officers with the OPP are assisting students with Guthrie Public School in a fundraising bike ride from 9am to 11am Tuesday, in support of the Canadian Cancer Society