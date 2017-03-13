Police Want To Speak To Pair Following Barrie Stabbing

Barrie Police want to speak to a man and woman in connection to a stabbing in the north end. Officers got the call to a home near Grove and Johnson around 1:00 Sunday morning where they say a 35-year-old man was found suffering from serious injuries. Police claim the man had been stabbed multiple times and hit over the head with a baseball bat. He’s at RVH now, while police have two people they’d like to speak to, a man and woman. If you know the whereabouts of 24-year-old Holly Goswell-Payne or John Nanibush, 28, contact the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext. 2129.