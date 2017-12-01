Listen Live

Police Teaming Up With Health Unit To Combat Opioid Abuse During Festive RIDE

Successful Anti-Opioid Poster Now A RIDE Check Handout

By News

The OPP are borrowing from the Health Unit’s success ahead of this year’s festive ride campaign.

That’s OPP Sgt. Peter Leon, who had a hand in unveiling these handouts at the Orillia stationhouse this morning. The cards, that saw success as posters by the health unit, have been shrunk down and will be handed out during the ride campaign this festive season, in an effort to stem the region’s opioid crisis. Expect to see them while you’re out and about this holiday season, or check out the sneak peak below.

