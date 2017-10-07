Police Still Looking For Man Missing On Georgian Bay

West Parry Sound OPP say they’re continuing the search for a missing man on the waters of Georgian Bay. 53-year-old Owen Sands from Toronto was reported missing on October 5th, and his pontoon boat was found empty yesterday near Trim Tree Island. OPP Aviation and Divers have been aiding in the search, and say you can help by keeping an eye out. Owen Sands is described as white, 5 foot 9 inches, 134 pounds with a thin build and short graying, blonde hair. Anyone with any info is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.