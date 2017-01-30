Listen Live

Police Spot Driver Who Shouldn’t Be Driving

Hillsdale Man Accused Of Driving With Stolen Plates, Suspended Licence

By News

A familiar face landed one man in jail. An off-duty Midland Police Officer spotted someone he knew to be a suspended driver, motoring around Elmvale back on January 3rd. Further investigation discovered the plates on the vehicle were reported stolen back in November. Police were able to catch up with the suspect on Friday, and now a 48-year-old Hillsdale man is facing a few traffic and criminal charges.

Related posts

Trump: What’s Next?

Innisfil Man Accused of Pointing Loaded Gun At Wife’s Head

Fire Safety Audits Offered In Tiny Township

Terror Attack In Quebec

Make Sure The Ice Is Thick Enough

Train Users Never Need To Feel Alone again

Woman Charged After Amber Alert Deemed To Be False Alarm

No $55M Winner In Last Night’s Lotto Max

Digital Technology Claims Another Victim