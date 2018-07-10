Listen Live

Police Seeking Witnesses To Van/Motorcycle Crash

Man suffered serious injuries

By News

A 44-year-old Innisfil man is in serious but stable condition at hospital in Toronto after his motorcycle collided with a van late Monday afternoon.

Barrie Police say the man was southbound on Yonge Street at Big Bay Point Road when he collided with a van turning into a plaza.

The driver of the van, a 26-year-old Barrie man, was not hurt.

Witnesses should contact PC M Casey of the Barrie Police Traffic Unit at 705-725-7025 ext. 2918 or email at mcasey@barriepolice.ca. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com

