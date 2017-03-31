Police Seeking Stolen Vehicle

Barrie Police are looking for a red 2004 Nissan Maxima that was stolen from a driveway on Wellington Street and may have been involved in a hit n run with another vehicle at Minett’s Point Road and Lakeshore Drive. This happened last Friday morning around 8:30. I’s believed the person driving was a male, but that’s all police have to go on. If you’ve seen the car, or heard some chatter about the theft and the fail to remain, give PC B Hayes of the Barrie Police Service a call at 705-725-7025 ext. 2570, email at bhayes@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222 TIPS (8477).