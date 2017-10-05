Police Seeking Man Who Approached Young Girls in Huntsville

Police in Huntsville are looking to speak to a driver they say approached some young girls. Happened yesterday, just after school, the three young ladies were approached on Caroline St. by a man in a car, who reportedly asked the three to get in. They were smart, didn’t talk to the guy, just ran home instead. He’s described as being in his 50’s, with long light coloured hair, driving a small grey car. If you’re the guy or you know who he might be, give Huntsville OPP a call.