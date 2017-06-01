Police Seek Owner Of Dog In Biting Incident In Stroud

South Simcoe Police asking the owner of a German Shepherd involved in a biting incident in Stroud to come forward with the dog’s vaccination records. A woman was bitten Monday night, just after 6 o’clock, near Dempster and Victoria Streets. The young woman walking the dog apologized, but left the scene when asked about the dog’s shots. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 705-436-2141.