Police Say Trafficking Bust Means Twenty Grand in Drugs Off Barrie Streets

Barrie Police claim to have shut down a drug trafficking ring in town, following a high risk traffic stop. Officers say a months-long investigation lead them to pull a vehicle over in the Bayview and Little area of Barrie where they arrested three men and seized some heroin, cocaine, hashish, and pot. That lead to a search warrant at a Carol Road address, where two men and a woman were arrested, and various drugs were seized. Police peg the street value of all the smack, crack, and weed they seized at $20,000.