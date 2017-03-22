Police Say Bala House Was Full of Drugs, Guns and Bullets
One Man Facing Slew Of Weapons and Drug Charges
Nearly two dozen weapons, thousands of rounds of ammo, and some drugs seized, after a raid in Bala. The Bracebridge OPP brought out a search warrant to an address in Bala early Tuesday morning, and say they arrested a 48-year-old man. He’s accused of having a large quantity of illegal drugs, 21 firearms, and around 7,000 rounds of ammunition in the home, and was expected in front of a judge in Bracebridge today, to set bail.