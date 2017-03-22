Police Say Bala House Was Full of Drugs, Guns and Bullets

Nearly two dozen weapons, thousands of rounds of ammo, and some drugs seized, after a raid in Bala. The Bracebridge OPP brought out a search warrant to an address in Bala early Tuesday morning, and say they arrested a 48-year-old man. He’s accused of having a large quantity of illegal drugs, 21 firearms, and around 7,000 rounds of ammunition in the home, and was expected in front of a judge in Bracebridge today, to set bail.