Listen Live

Police Release Photo of Newmarket Assault Suspect

October Assault Left Victim With Severe Injury

By News

York Regional Police have a picture of a suspect they want to speak after a violent assault in Newmarket. Police just released the photo now, after an October 10th incident on Davis and Main that saw a 51-year-old man receive serious injury. Police say a suspect smashed him in the face with a beer bottle during a fight, then took off. The suspect is described as:

  • male
  • white
  • heavy build
  • 5’10” to 6′
  • goatee
  • dark coloured t-shirt and pants, carrying a grey jacket

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext 7141.

Related posts

New South Simcoe Police Chief Named

Nearly Seven Grand in Cash And Toys To Rock 95 / 107.5 Kool FM Toy Drive, Thanks To Decast

Midland Drug Bust Puts Three Behind Bars