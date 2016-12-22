Police Release Photo of Newmarket Assault Suspect

York Regional Police have a picture of a suspect they want to speak after a violent assault in Newmarket. Police just released the photo now, after an October 10th incident on Davis and Main that saw a 51-year-old man receive serious injury. Police say a suspect smashed him in the face with a beer bottle during a fight, then took off. The suspect is described as:

male

white

heavy build

5’10” to 6′

goatee

dark coloured t-shirt and pants, carrying a grey jacket

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext 7141.