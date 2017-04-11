Listen Live

Police Looking for Two Men in a White Van After Shanty Bay Armed Robbery

Convenience Store Robbed of Cash, Lottery Tickets, Smokes

Two suspects are being sought after a hold up in Shanty Bay. Police rushed to the Village Milk convenience store at the corner of Ridge Way and Second Line around 9:00 last night with reports two armed men just took off with cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes. Police were told they had a firearm and a knife, and fled in a white construction-style van with red and blue vinyl stickers on its side. The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1:

  • Male
  • Slim build
  • Approximately 5′ 9″ in height
  • Wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweater

Suspect 2:

  • Male
  • Non – white (darker skin)
  • Slim build
  • Approximately 5′ 7″ in height
  • Wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweater

If you have any information about this crime, contact the Barrie detachment of the OPP at (705)726-6484.

