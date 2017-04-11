Police Looking for Two Men in a White Van After Shanty Bay Armed Robbery
Convenience Store Robbed of Cash, Lottery Tickets, Smokes
Two suspects are being sought after a hold up in Shanty Bay. Police rushed to the Village Milk convenience store at the corner of Ridge Way and Second Line around 9:00 last night with reports two armed men just took off with cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes. Police were told they had a firearm and a knife, and fled in a white construction-style van with red and blue vinyl stickers on its side. The suspects are described as:
Suspect 1:
- Male
- Slim build
- Approximately 5′ 9″ in height
- Wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweater
Suspect 2:
- Male
- Non – white (darker skin)
- Slim build
- Approximately 5′ 7″ in height
- Wearing dark pants and a dark hooded sweater
If you have any information about this crime, contact the Barrie detachment of the OPP at (705)726-6484.