Police Looking For Parolee Who May Be In Barrie
Man Has Many Identifiable Tattoos
The OPP’s Parole monitoring squad has someone they’d like you to keep an eye out for. Ryan Hamelin has skipped out on a long term supervision order, according to Provincial Police, and is known to visit the Barrie area. The 36-year-old man is described as:
- male
- white
- 5’8″
- 170lbs
- hazel eyes
- brown hair
- numerous tattoos including: blue tribal on left side of neck, Ayden 2005 on his right hand, a Scorpio sign behind his ear, a chinese symbol on his left hand and a koi fish on right forearm.
If you have any information on Hamelin’s whereabouts, contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900, toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673), Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or call 9-1-1.