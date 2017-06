Barrie Police are hoping someone can recognize a pair of men, who stole 500$ worth of scrap metal a few weeks back. They say it happened on Saturday June 17th, at 91 Hart Drive in Barrie, just after 8am. Officers say if you can recognize either of the men, to call Barrie Police at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

Photo Courtesy of Barrie Police