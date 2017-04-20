Listen Live

Police Looking For Hungry Suspect After Two Barrie Break and Enters

Two Restaurants Broken Into, Police Think It was the Same Guy

By News

Break and Enter Suspect Has Late Night Cravings Police are looking for a bad guy who may have been after an early morning snack. Someone got into the Mary Brown’s Chicken restaurant on Wellington St. around 4:00 on the morning of April 7th, by smashing in the front glass door. The alarm was tripped and the suspect immediately ran. Barrie Police think the same guy is responsible for a B&E at the Papa Joe’s on Dunlop Street last Friday morning. He is described as:

  • Male, white
  • Medium build
  • Wearing an orange hoodie, dark pants and white running shoes

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Welten of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext.2711, via email at cwelten@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

