Police Looking For Hungry Suspect After Two Barrie Break and Enters

Police are looking for a bad guy who may have been after an early morning snack. Someone got into the Mary Brown’s Chicken restaurant on Wellington St. around 4:00 on the morning of April 7th, by smashing in the front glass door. The alarm was tripped and the suspect immediately ran. Barrie Police think the same guy is responsible for a B&E at the Papa Joe’s on Dunlop Street last Friday morning. He is described as:

Male, white

Medium build

Wearing an orange hoodie, dark pants and white running shoes

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Welten of the Barrie Police Service at (705)725-7025 ext.2711, via email at cwelten@barriepolice.ca , or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS