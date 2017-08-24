Police Issue A Nation Wide Warrant For A Man Known To Frequent Barrie

Police officials have issued a Canada wide warrant for a man known for frequenting Barrie. They say their looking for William Gies, They say hes also known for frequenting Wasaga Beach. Gies was serving a 15 month sentence for Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Fail to Comply with Probation Order resulting in a Long term Supervision Order.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial ROPE Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-ROPE (7673) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.