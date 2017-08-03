Police Investigating Wasaga Beach Area Barn Fire

Clearview’s Fire Chief tells us a barn fire near Wasaga Beach last evening has been deemed suspicious. The scene is now in the hands of the OPP. Clearview Fire spent the better part of Wednesday night tending to this barn fire on Klondike Park Rd. at Concession 12, just south of Wasaga Beach. Springwater and Wasaga Beach firefighters lent a hand as well. It was an abandoned barn too, no injuries reported, while the damage is estimated at $75,000.