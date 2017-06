OPP in Orillia are investigating the early morning death of a man. Officers were called just before 4am to reports of a shooting at a Franklin Street address. A male victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. Exact cause of death has yet to be determined. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).