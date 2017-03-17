Listen Live

Police Hope Man Can Help With Investigation of “Sensitive Nature”

Police Think He Can Shed Light On Late February Incident

By News

Investigators Looking to Speak with a Male Barrie Police are staying mum on why, but need to speak to a man they say could shed light on an investigation. Investigators say this man may have information relevant to the investigation of an incident in downtown Barrie, early on February 19th. Authorities say the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation prevents further details from being made public. The man is urged to contact police ASAP. Contact Detective Constable Todd of Investigative Services at (705)725-7025 ext. 2775 or jtodd@barriepolice.ca

Related posts

Man Killed in Mactier-Area Snowmobile Crash

Third Suspect Makes Second Trip To Midland Jail Cells

Third Suspect Still Sought After Downtown Barrie Assault

Uber Deal With Innisfil A First In Canada

Subway Suing CBC For $210 Million Over Chicken Report

Bi-Weekly Garbage Collection In Orillia A Success

UPDATE: Barrie Police Investigating Homicide In North End

UPDATE: Three Break-Ins, One Suspect

Innisfil Pairs Up With Uber, Local Cab Companies, Doctors, In New Projects