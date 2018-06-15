Listen Live

Police, Fire, Military In Search for Kayaker In Distress In Waters off Port McNicoll

Hercules Search and Rescue Aircraft Dispatched to Scene

A massive search for a missing kayaker in Midland Bay. The Canadian Forces have sent a Hercules aircraft and a helicopter to aid in the search off the shore of Port McNicoll after the report of a boater in distress came shortly before noon today. The OPP say the Underwater Search and Rescue unit was expected to join in the search, while the Tay Fire Service and local OPP are also assisting.

