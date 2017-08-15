Police End Bradford-Area Pursuit for Safety’s Sake

A police chase was cut short in the interest of public safety. South Simcoe Police got the call around the dinner hour Monday, by an Alcona woman who said her ex-boyfriend just drove off in a stolen car. The stolen wheels were spied at a gas bar in Bradford shortly after, but police say the suspect spotted them before he could be stopped. Officers say the man drove off at a high rate of speed, and while police started to give chase, they backed off for safety’s sake. An arrest warrant has been written up for the 30-year-old ex-boyfriend, said to be from the Lindsay area. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, give South Simcoe Police a call.