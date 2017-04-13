Police Charge 5 Men In Child Porn Investigation
47 Devices Seized In Child Porn Busts
OPP, Barrie Police and South Simcoe Police have worked together to busts local child porn operations. They say they arrested 5 men and seized 47 devices in the investigation, laying 16 charges in total. The investigation began with the arrest of a 25 year old Bradford man, which appears to have lead to the arrest of 4 others from Barrie, Huntsville and Essa Township. Included in the charges are online child luring charges. Investigators also saying they have brought American law enforcement agency into the investigation.